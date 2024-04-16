The 2024 PWBA Tour season ended after an exciting Tour Championship event that came right down to the final frame. The revival of the women’s tour came with a schedule that is very condensed within the spring and summer, allowing many of the players to have other jobs and still compete in most of the tour events. There are also players on the women’s tour who still compete full-time and year-round in tournaments, whether in their local area, around the country, or around the world.

I caught up with a few of the PWBA Tour’s stars—Danielle McEwan, Maria José Rodriguez, and Jordan Richard Snodgrass—to see what their time in between tour seasons consists of.

About Danielle McEwan

Danielle was raised in Stony Point, New York, and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University as a collegiate All-American. She has nine PWBA tour titles, including two majors, and has cashed in 91 PWBA Tour events since 2015. Her most recent title came this summer in the Storm PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles event with her partner, Anthony Simonsen. Danielle has also been a member of Team USA for 13 years and has racked up 18 gold medals in her span with the team. About Maria José Rodriguez

Maria is a member of Team Colombia, where she has won 10 gold medals and numerous silver and bronze medals. She joined the PWBA Tour in 2015 and has three titles, all of which are majors. Maria also won the ITC Championships in 2011 with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, as well as the 2008 and 2011 NCAA Championships. She was the 2011 NTCA Division I Player of the Year. About Jordan Richard Snodgrass

Jordan joined the PWBA Tour in 2018 and has already accumulated five tour titles and 57 cashes out of 63 events bowled. In the 2023 season, she had three tour titles and earned the Player of the Year honors. She is also a six-time member of Team USA, with eight gold medals added to her accolades.

What does your “off-season” from the PWBA Tour look like?

Danielle McEwen

My off-season from the PWBA doesn’t exactly look like an off-season. I compete year-round in some PBA events, international events, and Team USA events that keep me ...