Coach, I've Got a Question! - June 2026

Article Contents

  • 1. I’ve been hearing about routines that start before practice. I usually just...
    • 1.1. 10 minutes before practice
    • 1.2. Arrival at the bowling center
    • 1.3. Before going to the bowling center
  • 2. Recently, I’ve been struggling with inconsistency between games. I’ll...
    • 2.1. Tactical considerations
    • 2.2. Mental considerations

In this recurring feature, I answer questions from Bowling This Month readers and bowlers that I work with. If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so I can address them in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

I’ve been hearing about routines that start before practice. I usually just show up and chat with friends before putting my shoes on a few minutes before the lanes come on, but I’d like to see if a different approach can help me be more consistent. What do you suggest?

What you’re referring to here is a pre-competition routine, which many professional athletes call a game-day routine. This kind of routine can be as complex and detailed as you’d like, with some athletes becoming almost obsessive about their routines.

How you approach your own routines—and the details you care most about—will depend on your own personality as well as the level of competition. Even the most conscientious bowler is likely to take league night a little less seriously than a national competition. In either case, you want a routine to help you get mentally and physically ready to throw your first ball in competition.

To see what works for you, let’s discuss this in order of proximity to the start of practice and zoom out from there.

10 minutes before practice

The last few minutes before the lanes come on for warm-ups can be the most tense for bowlers. At this stage, it’s important to have a specific plan for what to do in these last few minutes.

Dynamic warm-up

If you haven’t loosened up yet, this is the time to spend a few minutes with a dedicated warm-up routine. Some bowlers will have a longer warm-up that starts up to 30 minutes before the practice starts, but many ...

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Tyrel Rose

About Tyrel Rose

With over 20 years of coaching experience, Tyrel Rose is a mindset expert and leading authority in the world of bowling. With hundreds of articles published, along with three best-selling books, Tyrel has spent decades inside the minds of elite performers. In addition to his regular Bowling This Month articles, you can find him on Substack, where he applies the lessons from world-level competition to life at work and in the home. Tyrel is currently the head bowling coach for Team Canada.