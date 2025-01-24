Troubleshooting and Fixing Thumb Exit Problems - Part 2

Years ago, I wrote the original version of Troubleshooting and Fixing Thumb Exit Problems, and it went on to become one of BTM’s most popular articles ever. In that article, I discussed the importance of proper fit as well as potential physical and mental issues that can cause thumb exit difficulties. From timing inconsistency to the flat spot, I covered many of the most common issues I’ve seen with bowlers struggling with thumb exit problems.

Now six years later, bowling continues to evolve, and I wanted to revisit this topic to fill in some gaps and address more of the common problems that bowlers might face, as well as how to address them. Feel free to go back and read the first installment on this topic, but that isn’t strictly required, because this is a standalone article. I’ll be covering different topics here that don’t build on anything you might have missed by not reading the original. That said, I’ll structure the article in a similar way to discuss fit issues, physical issues, and potential mental considerations.

Hands can change, but have you changed your fit?

The release is a complicated movement, and your hand is a complicated structure. Your hand has 27 bones, 34 muscles, and over 100 ligaments and tendons that allow you to do things that are unique to humans. This also means that your hand is unique to you and that many aspects of it can change over time.

Knuckles swell, mobility gets reduced, overall size fluctuates with weight and fluid levels, and muscles get sore and tired. All of this means that your hand is probably not exactly the same as it was when you were fit for your bowling ball. Even if you were fitted by the world’s foremost expert yesterday, your hand is likely slightly different today.

Just as oil patterns will change slightly from block to block and from day to day, so does your hand.

Over the longer term, this means that you need to check your grip regularly. If you are experiencing issues with your thumb exit, checking your grip is always the first step. I mentioned this in the last article (and in almost any article related to the release), and it ...