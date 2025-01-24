Key Takeaways from the 2025 IBF World Seniors Championships

Article Contents

  • 1. Age is just a number
    • 1.1. Slower ball speeds
    • 1.2. Changing ball weight
    • 1.3. Urethane
    • 1.4. Lower rev rates
    • 1.5. Mindset
  • 2. Spares, spares, spares
    • 2.1. Team Canada’s ladies
    • 2.2. Spare shooting is a mindset
  • 3. Warm-up is key
  • 4. Final thoughts

I recently had the opportunity to coach Team Canada at the IBF World Seniors Championships in Reno, Nevada. Like I did with the 2024 World Youth Championships and the more recent Pan American Youth Bowling Championships, I wanted to share some of my key takeaways from this event.

The World Seniors Championships included over 380 bowlers from all around the world, participating in the Senior (50 and up) and Grand Senior (65 and up) divisions. There was quite a variety of bowlers, including legends like Parker Bohn III, Chris Barnes, and Lynda Barnes, former world champions, and even bowlers competing for the first time in an international competition.

The pattern was challenging, and the National Bowling Stadium can be a bit tricky. That said, talent, passion, competitiveness, and sportsmanship were all on full display.

Age is just a number

It may sound like a cliché, but it is inspiring to be around senior bowlers who are still so passionate about the sport. Team USA was the class of the field, with PBA and PWBA Hall of Famers on the roster. Combined, they’ve won dozens of amateur, international, and professional titles. None of them has anything to prove, so you know they are there because of a passion for the sport and a desire to represent their country. They were the outliers in terms of talent level, but not in terms of competitiveness.

Even without that kind of track record, the bowlers at the World Seniors Championships were all driven by their passion for their sport. Past their primes but still competitive, there’s a special kind of energy in this field. It’s also impressive to see bowlers having adapted to the effects of Father Time.

Slower ball speeds

It’s a common refrain among older bowlers that ball speed will drop with age. This was true even at this level. In speaking with some of the bowlers and coaches, and by observing the lane play decisions, there are a few things that these bowlers have done to adjust their games ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

Spare Shooting FAQs

Exploring common issues that bowlers face with their spares

By:

A Process for Mastering Lane Play

Four steps to making better decisions on the lanes

By:

Improving Your Feel at Release

Drills to develop your feel and versatility

By:

Coach, I’ve Got a Question! – March 2025

By:

Five Ways to Improve Your Release – Part 1

Creating more consistency and versatility in your launch angle

By:

Tyrel Rose

About Tyrel Rose

Tyrel Rose has over 20 years of experience coaching bowlers of all levels. He is currently the Head Coach of Team Canada, and he offers remote private coaching services for bowlers who want to improve their games. From 2019 to 2024, Tyrel was Bowling This Month's Director of Content. He has written over 150 articles for BTM on all aspects of the sport, and he is also the author of two best-selling bowling books, One Frame at a Time and One Elite Frame at a Time.