Bowling ball covers are becoming so complicated. Can you explain the differences between hybrid, pearl, and solid coverstocks?

When it comes to reactive coverstocks, the three basic types are hybrid, solid, and pearl. These classifications are generally simply based on the additives in the coverstock formula that affect the reaction of the bowling ball. Since the specific formulations are proprietary, the only information bowlers get about coverstocks are their names and whatever marketing material is provided to you by the company. Without the benefit of any sort of inside information, here is what bowlers need to know:

Solid : These coverstocks generally provide earlier hook and smoother motions downlane.

: These coverstocks generally provide earlier hook and smoother motions downlane. Pearl : These shells often come out of the box shiny, but even at the same surface preparation as a solid ball, they generally provide stronger back end motions.

: These shells often come out of the box shiny, but even at the same surface preparation as a solid ball, they generally provide stronger back end motions. Hybrid: These shells are a mix of the two basic types, with a goal of providing a reaction shape that is in the middle of the solid and pearl variations.

But here is where things get complicated: the exact formulation of the coverstock affects its oil absorption, footprint, and overall traction on the lane. It’s possible to see solid bowling balls skid farther downlane than a pearl because of the other characteristics of the ball. It’s why whenever we talk about these coverstock types, it needs to be prefaced by “all other things equal.” Assuming the identical core, layout, and every other ...