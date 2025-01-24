When Striking Shouldn't Be the Focus

Image credit

Article Contents

  • 1. What makes a tough environment?
    • 1.1. The key is predictability, not margin for error
  • 2. Lanes with difficult topography
    • 2.1. A note on legality
  • 3. Lane/pattern incompatibility
    • 3.1. What happened in Guatemala?
    • 3.2. A few other factors
  • 4. The hardest mindset shift
    • 4.1. Nine is good, strikes are a bonus
    • 4.2. Reducing the risk factor
  • 5. Success in a tough environment
  • 6. Final thoughts

About this time last year, I wrote my first editorial-style article, commenting on my observations from the 2024 World Youth Championships in Korea. After recently attending the 2025 Pan Am Youth Bowling Championships in Guatemala, I feel like it’s only right to discuss the key takeaways from this event.

I’ve often said that scoring pace is relative. A tough environment requires a slightly different mindset from an easier one. Being able to recognize this is an important skill for advanced players, and it’s something that affects lane play decisions from a risk/reward point of view.

At this point, most bowlers know that flatter sport conditions will yield lower scores than house shots with higher ratios. But why is it that the same “tough” pattern can be remarkably scoreable in one center, but feel next to impossible in another?

In Guatemala, the bowlers faced a very challenging environment. Adapting to this environment isn’t just about the difficulty of the lane play, but a mindset shift as well. Let’s talk about what makes for challenging bowling environments—beyond the basics of the pattern—and the mindset shifts that are required.

What makes a tough environment?

As I mentioned in my article from last year, the current generation of youth bowlers is armed with a lot more knowledge of lane play and ball reaction than those from 10, 20, or 30 years ago. Bowling has evolved quite a bit, and with it, the scoring pace has gotten higher despite harder and harder patterns being put down. Most people tend to over-emphasize the pattern itself, when it’s actually often the lanes themselves (and how they interact with the pattern) that are the true determining factor of how scoreable a tournament will be.

Let’s back up a bit.

The flatter that a pattern is, the more important the lane surface becomes. With high ratio patterns such as house shots or modified house shots, with at least eight times more oil in the middle than on the outside, the lane’s surface issues can be camouflaged. However, as the pattern ratio gets lower, the lanes can play a ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

Five Ways to Improve Your Release – Part 2

Optimizing rev rate and ball speed

By:

Three Quick Things: Performance-Based Identity, Scoring Is Relative, and Throwing Spares Straight

By:

Visualizing Oil Patterns in 3D – Part 1

House versus challenge versus sport

By:

Coach, I’ve Got a Question! – July 2025

By:

Choose Your Equipment Wisely

The importance of matching up and understanding ball progression

By:

Tyrel Rose

About Tyrel Rose

Tyrel Rose has over 20 years of experience coaching bowlers of all levels. He is currently the Head Coach of Team Canada, and he offers remote private coaching services for bowlers who want to improve their games. From 2019 to 2024, Tyrel was Bowling This Month's Director of Content. He has written over 150 articles for BTM on all aspects of the sport, and he is also the author of two best-selling bowling books, One Frame at a Time and One Elite Frame at a Time.