New Year, New Goals

We’re already over a month into 2025, and while some of you may be crushing your goals, others might be struggling—feeling like you’ve already missed the mark on those New Year’s resolutions. As we head toward the end of February, I want to share some tips and tricks to help you keep making progress toward your goals—or get back on track if they’ve fallen by the wayside.

Through my work with clients on their health and fitness goals, I’ve noticed common pitfalls in goal setting that can lead to frustration and failure rather than success. In this article, I’ll cover two mindset traps that can hold you back, along with my top four tips for weight management—strategies that can help set you up for success in your health, fitness, and even your bowling goals this year!

Tip #1: Ditch the “all or nothing” mindset

This is the most common mindset trap I see, especially among highly ambitious, high-achievers who set exceptionally high standards for themselves. It’s absolutely a good thing to aim high with your goals—if they don’t scare you, they aren’t big enough! However, when setting goals or writing down New Year’s resolutions, people often try to tackle everything at once. They want to go “all-in” on hitting the gym, losing weight, or practicing on the lanes.

For example, if you’re trying to jump from one workout per week to five, that’s a pretty big leap. This often leads to feeling like a failure rather quickly because you’re taking on too much, too soon.

When it comes to exercising or practicing on the lanes, your body needs time to adjust to increased activity levels. Your hand and wrist, in particular, need time to build up the tolerance required to bowl more games.

Fun fact: Most sports injuries result from failing to take the proper steps to gradually build strength and endurance. This is especially true when athletes return to their sport “full-time” after an injury without ...