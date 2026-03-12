This will be my version of a “Dear John” letter. Over the past few years, since the time my first urethane ball article appeared in these pages, I fell in love with urethane balls, thanks to their smooth coverstocks, gentle arcing motion, durability, and lack of cracking. But after buying so many of these balls over the last several years and truly trying so very hard to make them work for me, alas and alack, it was not to be. So, sit back and relax, my fellow bowlers, as I regale you with how this began, where this journey led me, and the lessons learned along the way.

The urethane era of bowling ball development was an interesting one. Bowling balls had already transitioned from lignum vitae to rubber of different hardnesses (no 78D rule back then!), to polyester resin (a.k.a. “plastic”), and then to urethane. I’ve always liked these dull-sheened balls with their smooth-to-the-touch surfaces and heavy, arcing ball motions. In fact, my very first “real” bowling ball was a dark blue Ebonite Tornado urethane ball, drilled with ultimate skill and precision [sic] at the sporting goods counter of Herman’s World of Sporting Goods in Nanuet, NY. Ignorance is bliss, the saying goes, and it would be safe to say that neither I nor the ball driller knew much at all about span, pitch, or proper fitting. I was simply excited to have my own ball.

But years passed, and I found a coach and received my first reactive resin ball, a Brunswick Sapphire Zone with a fingertip grip. Suddenly, my shots hooked! Urethane? Never heard of him!

As I learned more about our beloved sport, I tried urethane on house shots for a time. Grit your teeth not, dear readers, for I am a lefty, and any carrydown I created was self-inflicted; no righthanded bowlers were harmed as a result of this experiment! I briefly enjoyed the Visionary Bowling Products Slate Blue Gargoyle, then ...