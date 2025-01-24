Robot vs. Coach - Part 4

Image credit

Article Contents

  • 1. How can I improve my mental game for professional competition?
    • 1.1. The good
    • 1.2. The bad
    • 1.3. Conclusion
  • 2. Emotional control and mental endurance
    • 2.1. The good
    • 2.2. The bad
    • 2.3. Conclusion
  • 3. Debriefing events
    • 3.1. The good
    • 3.2. The bad
    • 3.3. Conclusion
  • 4. Final thoughts

In my last article in this series, I pushed ChatGPT to help me prepare for the PBA Tour. While the information provided was mostly helpful, we focused mostly on more technical elements, which has proven to be a strength of AI in the realm of coaching. For this article, we’ll look to see if the technology has an understanding of the “softer” side of things as we dig into the mental game.

One of the first pieces of advice that it gave me was to improve my mental game, so let’s see how it does when I ask for more specifics on how to do that.

How can I improve my mental game for professional competition?

Great question. The mental game is what separates bowlers who make a cut from those who win titles.

With a line like this to get started, I was very intrigued by what my robot coach had to share with me. Here’s the list of advice/topics I got:

  • Develop a rock-solid pre-shot routine
  • Focus on process, not score
  • Train your lane reading
  • Emotional control
  • Build mental endurance
  • Visualization and self-talk
  • Pressure simulation training
  • Debrief every event

This is a pretty good list. These are all things I’ve talked about with my athletes and in various BTM articles. But was there any substance to go along with the flashy topic headers?

The good

A lot of what was covered in this answer is pretty solid, even if some of it was pretty basic information. The highlights, in particular, were the basics of the pre-shot routine, which mirrored what I’ve written before, the value of emotional control, and ideas for simulating pressure in training. Putting “stakes” to your practice, or bowling ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

Five Ways to Improve Your Release – Part 2

Optimizing rev rate and ball speed

By:

Coach, I’ve Got a Question! – August 2025

By:

Key Takeaways From the 2025 IBF World Seniors Championships

Staying competitive, spare shooting, and warming up

By:

Coach, I’ve Got a Question! – July 2025

By:

Building the Ultimate Pre-Shot Routine

Digging deep to make your routine more effective

By:

Tyrel Rose

About Tyrel Rose

Tyrel Rose has over 20 years of experience coaching bowlers of all levels. He is currently the Head Coach of Team Canada, and he offers remote private coaching services for bowlers who want to improve their games. From 2019 to 2024, Tyrel was Bowling This Month's Director of Content. He has written over 150 articles for BTM on all aspects of the sport, and he is also the author of two best-selling bowling books, One Frame at a Time and One Elite Frame at a Time.