The BTM Player Profile: Chris Via

Chris Via became a household name on the PBA scene in 2021 after bowling the 30th and 32nd televised 300 games in PBA history, while also winning the US Open. But those who have been bowling in amateur tournaments around the country have known his name for much longer than that.

Mr. Via is also an eight-time member of Team USA and was a two-time member of Junior Team USA, having won six gold medals along the way. He won the 2011 USBC Youth Open Team event, the 2016 US Amateur Championships, and, to be frank, if you’ve ever shown up at a tournament and seen his name on the roster, you knew that one check was already accounted for. He has been a threat to win every event he’s entered for nearly a decade, and somehow, he keeps getting better.

I recently had the chance to ask Chris some questions to learn more about his past, present, and future in the sport of bowling.

How old were you when you started bowling?

I was 18 months old.

When you are struggling, how often do you practice?

If I’m working on something physically, I will practice anywhere from five to seven days a week, depending on how it’s progressing.

When you are bowling great, how often do you practice?

If all things are going well, I try to practice at least three times a week to stay sharp.

What do you work on when you practice?

I have certain physical issues that tend to pop up time and time again (pushaway, footwork, etc.). I make sure those are in check first, and then I lean toward versatility and spares.

Do you have a workout routine?

I work out three to five times ...