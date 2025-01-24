The BTM Player Profile: Ryan Barnes

Imagine that you’re at your local pro shop, and someone starts a debate on who the best bowler in the world is. It’s safe to say that the last name of Barnes will be in the conversation. Whether it’s Chris Barnes, the PBA Hall of Famer with dozens of titles, or Lynda Barnes, the USBC Hall of Famer and international champion, the Barnes legacy is etched into the very fabric of bowling history.

But now, there’s a new chapter being written.

At just 23 years old, Ryan Barnes has already carved out a remarkable path in the world of competitive bowling. He burst onto the professional bowling scene in 2025, winning the Harry Golden PBA Rookie of the Year award after a dominant rookie year that included leading all first-year players in points and top-five finishes.

Barnes’s path to the PBA was paved with collegiate and Team USA success. As a standout at Wichita State University, he helped his team secure two Intercollegiate Team Championships, earning multiple First Team All-American honors along the way.

When did you begin bowling?

June 2020.

Other than your parents, who was the coach, if you had one, who helped you the most during your bowling journey?

Coach Rick Steelsmith.

How much did Wichita State help mold you into the player you are now?

Wichita State helped me a great deal, because I got to see what the best players at that age looked like, what they were good at, and I was held to that standard for my time there.

When you are struggling, how often do you practice?

I almost always practice four times a week, and I bowl tournaments ...