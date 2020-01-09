The PBA/PWBA Round Table: Preparing for Bowling's Return

Welcome back to Bowling This Month’s Round Table article series. In this special installment, we checked in with six of the PBA and PWBA’s elite players and discussed how they are spending their time away from the lanes during the very challenging time of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused postponement of both the PBA and PWBA seasons. With bowling on hold, let’s learn how they are working on their games and making sure they stay prepared for the return of competitive bowling.

About Patrick “Packy” Hanrahan

One of the rising stars of the PBA Tour this season, Packy is an alumnus of Wichita State University. He was a part of their 2015 USBC Collegiate Championship team and now has already made a PBA Tour telecast, finishing in fifth place in the 2020 PBA Oklahoma Open and positioning himself in the top 50 of the points list for 2020. His bowling resume also includes a perfect 900 series and a third place singles finish at the 2019 Bowlers Journal Championships. About Marshall Kent

Marshall won the 2014 PBA Rookie of the Year award and has since been one of the top players on the PBA Tour with four national tour titles and numerous TV appearances. He is also a nine-time member of Team USA. Marshall competed collegiately for Robert Morris University and was a two-time Player of the Year. About Bill O’Neill

Bill is well known for being one of the elite players on the PBA Tour, currently holding 12 PBA titles. He recently won the 2020 PBA Players Championship for his second major to go along with his US Open title from the 2009-10 season. Bill is also a seven-time member of Team USA with numerous international medals and a three-time collegiate Player of the Year for Saginaw Valley State University. About Verity Crawley

Verity was born and raised in England and currently lives in the US. She is a four-time PWBA Tour runner-up and was also runner-up for PWBA Rookie of the Year in 2017. In addition to her bowling accolades, she was an NAIA National Champion as a coach in 2019 and received the Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2019 while coaching for SCAD out of Savannah, Georgia. Verity was also a two-time NAIA champion herself in 2013 and 2014 as a collegiate standout for Webber International. About Clara Guerrero

Clara won her first PWBA major title in 2016 at the Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship. She also has three PBA Regional titles, with victories at the 2016 Odessa Southwest Open, the 2015 Southwest/Midwest Jonesboro Open, and the 2012 Southwest Region Young and Pratt Austin Open. Clara is also well known for her international resume as a 24-year member of Team Colombia. She recently won the gold medal in the singles event at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. About Tannya Roumimper

Tannya had two TV appearances during the 2019 PWBA season. A native to Indonesia, she has many international accomplishments on her resume, including the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Women Doubles gold medal (2017, 2019), World Women’s Championship Trios bronze medal (2017), H.H. Emir Cup Champion (2015), and Asian Games Women’s Team bronze medal (2014). Tannya is also the 2012 and 2014 USBC Collegiate Player of the Year award recipient.

What have you been doing with your quarantine time to improve yourself as a person and as a player in order to be ready to compete again?

Packy Hanrahan

During this quarantine, I decided to go back to my family in Connecticut and spend this time closer to them. It has been important to me to continue to work out and stay active. I usually like to play ...