Coach, I've Got a Question! - August 2025

Image credit

Article Contents

  • 1. I’ve really been struggling with my left-side spares recently, especially the...
    • 1.1. Yes, throw it straight
    • 1.2. Check your positioning
    • 1.3. Check your alignment
    • 1.4. Practice, practice, practice
  • 2. At the top of my backswing, my wrist breaks backward, and my swing is fairly steep....
    • 2.1. The broken wrist
    • 2.2. Pulling from the top of the swing
    • 2.3. Spine tilt
    • 2.4. Knee continuation/ankle flexion
    • 2.5. Short slide

In this recurring feature, I answer questions from Bowling This Month readers and bowlers that I work with. If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so I can address them in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

I’ve really been struggling with my left-side spares recently, especially the 4 pin (I’m righthanded). I’m trying to throw it straight, but sometimes it feels much more comfortable to just hook at it. If I do that, then I don’t know what to do in tournament conditions. Can you help me figure this out?

Every so often, I get a question that I can personally relate to. I can vividly remember struggling with my 4 pins as a teenager and spending hours practicing it. It was actually around this time that I first developed my spare shooting system, which eventually became the foundation of how I coach others to shoot their spares.

For most bowlers getting started, the opposite-side spares (left-side spares for righties, right-side spares for lefties) feel easier than same-side spares. Eventually, though, it’s pretty common for that to flip. Aside from the trickier multi-pin spares, more struggles tend to happen on the opposite-side spares.

While I can’t quantifiably prove this, I think it has a lot to do with how a bowler’s alignment shifts as they develop. Starting out, a bowler throws the ball pretty straight and naturally uses a more closed alignment. This makes it easier for a righthander to throw the ball to the left than to the right.

As bowlers develop a hook, their alignment favors a trajectory away from them, so it becomes harder to send the ball across the body to opposite-side spares. This could also be why this bowler finds it easier to hook the ball at those spares: it’s closer to their ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

Coach, I’ve Got a Question! – December 2024

By:

A Process for Mastering Lane Play

Four steps to making better decisions on the lanes

By:

Three Quick Things: Mental Ignition Points, Acceptance Equals Action, and Rethinking the Crossover Step

By:

Coach, I’ve Got a Question! – July 2025

By:

Three Quick Things: Fixing Limiting Beliefs, Practicing Spares, and Improving the Ball Start

By:

Tyrel Rose

About Tyrel Rose

Tyrel Rose has over 20 years of experience coaching bowlers of all levels. He is currently the Head Coach of Team Canada, and he offers remote private coaching services for bowlers who want to improve their games. From 2019 to 2024, Tyrel was Bowling This Month's Director of Content. He has written over 150 articles for BTM on all aspects of the sport, and he is also the author of two best-selling bowling books, One Frame at a Time and One Elite Frame at a Time.