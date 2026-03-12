For many coaches, the two-handed style is an intimidating one to coach, so the purpose here is to demystify the basics of the two-handed game. Because most readers are more familiar with the one-handed game, we’ll approach this by comparing and contrasting the two styles.

While there are some obvious differences, there are also plenty of similarities between one-handed and two-handed bowling:

The goal is to achieve a straight, repeatable swing.

Footwork needs to provide a base of stability to generate power at the line.

The release is meant to transfer power to the bowling ball in the form of ball speed and rev rate.

There are several advantages to the two-handed style, the most obvious of which is that it facilitates a release by not using the thumb:

The thumbless release makes it easier to generate a high rev rate.

The more compact style can be easier for younger bowlers to learn, particularly at younger ages.

There is more room for style differences for body type as the bowlers age and their bodies mature.

With all of this in mind, let’s break down the two-handed game.

Starting position and stance

The fundamental differences between two-handers and one-handers in the stance are their overall body position and the way they grip the bowling ball.

Standing taller

Where one-handed bowlers will start with a bit more knee bend and some bend at the waist, two-handers are generally much taller and straighter in their start position. This is because of the difference in how dynamic the two styles are during the approach.

One-handers tend to rotate their core while maintaining a more consistent spine angle. It helps to start setting this spine angle in the start position. Two-handers are much more dynamic. They need to keep both hands on the ball ...