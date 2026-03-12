Article Contents
- 1. Starting position and stance
- 1.1. Standing taller
- 1.2. Gripping the ball
- 2. The approach
- 2.1. The first step
- 2.2. The second step
- 2.3. The third step
- 2.4. The “hop” step
- 2.5. The slide
- 3. Timing and tempo
- 4. The release
- 5. The finish position
- 6. Final thoughts
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For many coaches, the two-handed style is an intimidating one to coach, so the purpose here is to demystify the basics of the two-handed game. Because most readers are more familiar with the one-handed game, we’ll approach this by comparing and contrasting the two styles.
While there are some obvious differences, there are also plenty of similarities between one-handed and two-handed bowling:
- The goal is to achieve a straight, repeatable swing.
- Footwork needs to provide a base of stability to generate power at the line.
- The release is meant to transfer power to the bowling ball in the form of ball speed and rev rate.
There are several advantages to the two-handed style, the most obvious of which is that it facilitates a release by not using the thumb:
- The thumbless release makes it easier to generate a high rev rate.
- The more compact style can be easier for younger bowlers to learn, particularly at younger ages.
- There is more room for style differences for body type as the bowlers age and their bodies mature.
With all of this in mind, let’s break down the two-handed game.
Starting position and stance
The fundamental differences between two-handers and one-handers in the stance are their overall body position and the way they grip the bowling ball.
Standing taller
Where one-handed bowlers will start with a bit more knee bend and some bend at the waist, two-handers are generally much taller and straighter in their start position. This is because of the difference in how dynamic the two styles are during the approach.
One-handers tend to rotate their core while maintaining a more consistent spine angle. It helps to start setting this spine angle in the start position. Two-handers are much more dynamic. They need to keep both hands on the ball ...
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