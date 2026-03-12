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Article Contents

  • 1. Starting position and stance
    • 1.1. Standing taller
    • 1.2. Gripping the ball
  • 2. The approach
    • 2.1. The first step
    • 2.2. The second step
    • 2.3. The third step
    • 2.4. The “hop” step
    • 2.5. The slide
  • 3. Timing and tempo
  • 4. The release
  • 5. The finish position
  • 6. Final thoughts

For many coaches, the two-handed style is an intimidating one to coach, so the purpose here is to demystify the basics of the two-handed game. Because most readers are more familiar with the one-handed game, we’ll approach this by comparing and contrasting the two styles.

While there are some obvious differences, there are also plenty of similarities between one-handed and two-handed bowling:

  • The goal is to achieve a straight, repeatable swing.
  • Footwork needs to provide a base of stability to generate power at the line.
  • The release is meant to transfer power to the bowling ball in the form of ball speed and rev rate.

There are several advantages to the two-handed style, the most obvious of which is that it facilitates a release by not using the thumb:

  • The thumbless release makes it easier to generate a high rev rate.
  • The more compact style can be easier for younger bowlers to learn, particularly at younger ages.
  • There is more room for style differences for body type as the bowlers age and their bodies mature.

With all of this in mind, let’s break down the two-handed game.

Starting position and stance

The fundamental differences between two-handers and one-handers in the stance are their overall body position and the way they grip the bowling ball.

Standing taller

Where one-handed bowlers will start with a bit more knee bend and some bend at the waist, two-handers are generally much taller and straighter in their start position. This is because of the difference in how dynamic the two styles are during the approach.

One-handers tend to rotate their core while maintaining a more consistent spine angle. It helps to start setting this spine angle in the start position. Two-handers are much more dynamic. They need to keep both hands on the ball ...

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