900-global-badger-infused

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S28 Hybrid Urethane
Type:Urethane Hybrid
Box Finish:1000 Abralon
Color:Red / Silver Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Lacerate Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.041
Int. Diff:0.000

The Badger Infused is the third ball in 900 Global’s Tour Preferred line to use the Lacerate Symmetric core. This entry into the Badger line uses a new coverstock called S28 Hybrid Urethane. Unlike the hybrid urethane cover on the Shadow Ops, the Badger Infused uses a blend of 70 percent reactive resin and 30 percent urethane, which gives it more total hook and more back end recovery. The sanded 1000 Abralon box finish helps the Badger Infused grab the lane quickly, keeping it from getting too far down the lane and missing the breakpoint. We saw the Badger Infused offer more total hook than the Honey Badger Urethane, Boo-Yah, After Dark Pearl, and Boosts on our dry and medium oil test patterns.

It isn’t often that Cranker has the best reaction on our dry pattern, but that was the case with the Badger Infused. The added downlane recovery compared to traditional urethane allowed him to play farther left with his feet and still have hold on this pattern. He started on the fresh with his release point on board 25, crossing 14 at the arrows, and using the 7 board as his breakpoint. The added back end motion compared to urethane on this pattern allowed him to get this ball all

900 Global Badger Infused Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the 900 Global Badger Infused to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional 900 Global Badger Infused Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.