General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S28 Hybrid Urethane
|Type:
|Urethane Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1000 Abralon
|Color:
|Red / Silver Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Lacerate Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.041
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Badger Infused is the third ball in 900 Global’s Tour Preferred line to use the Lacerate Symmetric core. This entry into the Badger line uses a new coverstock called S28 Hybrid Urethane. Unlike the hybrid urethane cover on the Shadow Ops, the Badger Infused uses a blend of 70 percent reactive resin and 30 percent urethane, which gives it more total hook and more back end recovery. The sanded 1000 Abralon box finish helps the Badger Infused grab the lane quickly, keeping it from getting too far down the lane and missing the breakpoint. We saw the Badger Infused offer more total hook than the Honey Badger Urethane, Boo-Yah, After Dark Pearl, and Boosts on our dry and medium oil test patterns.
It isn’t often that Cranker has the best reaction on our dry pattern, but that was the case with the Badger Infused. The added downlane recovery compared to traditional urethane allowed him to play farther left with his feet and still have hold on this pattern. He started on the fresh with his release point on board 25, crossing 14 at the arrows, and using the 7 board as his breakpoint. The added back end motion compared to urethane on this pattern allowed him to get this ball all
