General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Composite Fang Max
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Red / Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Pitbull Low RG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.486
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Pitbull Bark is the fourth introduction into the Pitbull line for DV8, following in the footsteps of the original Pitbull, the Pitbull Growl, and the Pitbull Bite. It uses the same Pitbull Low RG Asymmetric core design as the previous three releases. The difference comes in the cover, as the Pitbull Bark uses the new Composite Fang Max coverstock at a 1000 SiaAir box finish, giving bowlers the most hook to date from a DV8 bowling ball. The Bark hooks easily through the heaviest of oil patterns, while still creating motion at the back end.
Our heavy volume test pattern stood no chance against the Pitbull Bark. Tweener and Stroker were playing a similar part of the lane on the fresh. Tweener’s ball was just left of the center board off his hand, traveling over 14 at the arrows on its way to a breakpoint on the seven board downlane. Stroker was at 19 with his laydown, across 14 at the arrows, and out to eight at the breakpoint. Cranker was the farthest left, with the Pitbull Bark’s big motion allowing him to start all the way in on 31 off his hand. He crossed over the middle arrow and got his ball out to eight at the breakpoint. All three testers saw plenty of room for error on this pattern, thanks to all the hook that this ball created.
