General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Crimson Jackal
|Reviewed:
|January 2024
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Propulsion HV+ Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Crimson / Berry / Black Pearl
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Predator V2 Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Motiv Crimson Jackal is the latest addition to the popular Jackal line. The renowned Predator V2 Asymmetric core is back, wrapped in a new coverstock. The Propulsion HV+ Pearl formulation provides better traction in oil than previous pearlized offerings such as the Jackal Flash and Mythic Jackal. With a bit more overall hook, the Crimson Jackal matched up nicely on our medium and heavy oil test patterns.
Cranker really liked the Crimson Jackal on the fresh medium oil pattern. The 5000 grit box finish allowed the ball to read the midlane very well, unleashing all its power at the breakpoint with a very strong motion through the pin deck. The Crimson Jackal was cleaner through the front than the Jackal Ghost, with a stronger move downlane and more overall hook than the Jackal Flash and Mythic Jackal. He had no trouble moving farther inside as the pattern broke down, with no need to change the surface. Cranker had the best look to the pocket out of the three bowlers on the fresh heavy oil pattern. His higher rev rate helped get the ball into a heavy roll in the midlane, but he did use a slightly softer speed than when throwing sanded balls like the Jackal Ambush or Pride Dynasty. With a pretty good look on the fresh, the Crimson Jackal really
