motiv crimson jackal

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Crimson Jackal
Reviewed:January 2024
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Propulsion HV+ Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5000 Grit LSS
Color:Crimson / Berry / Black Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Predator V2 Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.015

The Motiv Crimson Jackal is the latest addition to the popular Jackal line. The renowned Predator V2 Asymmetric core is back, wrapped in a new coverstock. The Propulsion HV+ Pearl formulation provides better traction in oil than previous pearlized offerings such as the Jackal Flash and Mythic Jackal. With a bit more overall hook, the Crimson Jackal matched up nicely on our medium and heavy oil test patterns.

Cranker really liked the Crimson Jackal on the fresh medium oil pattern. The 5000 grit box finish allowed the ball to read the midlane very well, unleashing all its power at the breakpoint with a very strong motion through the pin deck. The Crimson Jackal was cleaner through the front than the Jackal Ghost, with a stronger move downlane and more overall hook than the Jackal Flash and Mythic Jackal. He had no trouble moving farther inside as the pattern broke down, with no need to change the surface. Cranker had the best look to the pocket out of the three bowlers on the fresh heavy oil pattern. His higher rev rate helped get the ball into a heavy roll in the midlane, but he did use a slightly softer speed than when throwing sanded balls like the Jackal Ambush or Pride Dynasty. With a pretty good look on the fresh, the Crimson Jackal really

Additional Motiv Crimson Jackal Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.