General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Forge Ember
|Reviewed:
|September 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Infusion MXC Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Gray / Red / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Detonator
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Forge Ember is the newest Motiv ball to use the symmetrical Detonator core shape, following up on the Forge Fire, Forge Flare, and Iron Forge. This time, the ball is wrapped in the new Infusion MXC Hybrid coverstock that combines elements of the Infusion shell from the Forge Fire and the Coercion MXC cover from the Jackal Legacy. Coming out of the box at a 2000 grit LSS finish, the Forge Ember has plenty of traction for higher volumes of oil, with more back end motion than the Forge Flare and more total hook than the Iron Forge.
Stroker really liked the continuation he had from the Forge Ember on the heavy oil test pattern. This ball was not as early as the Forge Flare, giving him a stronger downlane motion than the Flare and better continuation than the Pride, which helped him in transition. He saw plenty of total hook for the fresh, with the Forge Ember offering a different motion from the asymmetrical Jackals or Trident Odyssey. He was able to stay farther right for longer than the other two testers, but the dull box finish did force him left later in the session, with the hybrid shell continuing to give him enough downlane motion to carry. Stroker had the best reaction of the three bowlers on the medium oil pattern, knocking out a few more corner pins than Tweener did with the box finish. Playing the track and sending the ball a bit outside,
Motiv Forge Ember Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Forge Ember vs. Motiv Blue Coral Venom
- Motiv Forge Ember vs. Motiv Blue Tank
- Motiv Forge Ember vs. Motiv Forge Fire
- Motiv Forge Ember vs. Motiv Forge Flare
- Motiv Forge Ember vs. Motiv Iron Forge
- Motiv Forge Ember vs. Motiv Mythic Jackal
- Motiv Forge Ember vs. Motiv Pride Empire
- Motiv Forge Ember vs. Motiv Trident Odyssey
Additional Motiv Forge Ember Resources
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.