General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Hexion SE Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Gold Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Predator V3
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
The Golden Jackal is the first pearl-covered Jackal to be released since the original Jackal in 2014. Its Hexion SE Pearl coverstock surrounds the same asymmetrical Predator V3 core that was used in the Jackal Rising. This aggressive cover is finished with a 4000 grit sanded box finish, which helps keep it from sliding too far down the lane before making its big left turn. The Golden Jackal’s high-flaring core design and sanded coverstock provided our testers with more total hook than the Villain Scorn and a stronger change of direction at the breakpoint than the original Villain.
We had a slightly better reaction with the Golden Jackal on our heavy oil pattern than on our medium pattern. The factory-sanded surface on the Golden Jackal’s pearlized coverstock helped all three testers see downlane motion on this longer, higher volume pattern. They each played in different zones, and they were each able to stay in the same part of the lane for the entire testing session. Stroker played straighter up the lane around the second arrow, letting his ball flip over at the end of the pattern into the pocket. Tweener played more swing with his line, crossing the third arrow and getting his ball just outside of the dark range finder on the 10 board at the breakpoint. Cranker had
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Golden Jackal Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Golden Jackal vs. Motiv Forge
- Motiv Golden Jackal vs. Motiv Rogue Blade
- Motiv Golden Jackal vs. Motiv T10
- Motiv Golden Jackal vs. Motiv Trident Abyss
- Motiv Golden Jackal vs. Motiv Villain Scorn
To compare the Motiv Golden Jackal to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Golden Jackal Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.