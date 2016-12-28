motiv-primal-fear

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Voracity Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5000 Grit LSP
Color:Charcoal Pearl / Orange Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Impulse V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:NA

The Motiv Primal Fear uses the same symmetrical Impulse V2 weight block that has been previously used in the Primal Rage, Primal Rage Remix, and Primal Scream. The Fear uses a new coverstock called Voracity Pearl Reactive. This new coverstock has a box finish of a 5000 Grit LSP, giving it easy length with a strong downlane reaction.

The big recovery provided by the Primal Fear gave our testers the total hook needed to handle our heavy oil test pattern. Its polished box finish has enough texture under the polish to create traction in the midlane. Even our lowest rev rate Stroker tester saw a strong motion when his ball came out of the pattern. Tweener just needed to make sure he didn’t get too fast with his ball speed and he could hit the pocket easily. This is one of the most angular Motiv releases to date ...

