General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Voracity Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Charcoal Pearl / Orange Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Impulse V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Motiv Primal Fear uses the same symmetrical Impulse V2 weight block that has been previously used in the Primal Rage, Primal Rage Remix, and Primal Scream. The Fear uses a new coverstock called Voracity Pearl Reactive. This new coverstock has a box finish of a 5000 Grit LSP, giving it easy length with a strong downlane reaction.
The big recovery provided by the Primal Fear gave our testers the total hook needed to handle our heavy oil test pattern. Its polished box finish has enough texture under the polish to create traction in the midlane. Even our lowest rev rate Stroker tester saw a strong motion when his ball came out of the pattern. Tweener just needed to make sure he didn’t get too fast with his ball speed and he could hit the pocket easily. This is one of the most angular Motiv releases to date ...
Additional Motiv Primal Fear Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.