General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Primal Rage Evolution
|Reviewed:
|December 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Propulsion FYJ Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Red Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Impulse V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Primal Rage Evolution is an update to one of the most well-known balls in recent history. It features the same Impulse V2 core design and color scheme as the original Primal Rage, but the coverstock has changed. This symmetrical core design has stayed a constant in the line, with the Primal Shock being one of the newer releases that also used Impulse V2 design. The Primal Rage Evolution features the Propulsion FYJ Pearl coverstock, most recently found on the Raptor Rush, which comes out of the box at a 5500 grit polished finish for this ball. We found the Evolution to clear the front of the lane very easily and make a big move when it found the friction, helping it match up great on our medium oil pattern. While the length from the polished cover kept the ball from handling our fresh heavy oil pattern as easily as many other balls, it was excellent on this pattern once there was enough dry on the lane to let it do its thing.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction out of our three testers on the medium oil pattern. The ball’s motion off the breakpoint got it back to the pocket shot after shot. He started farther right with his laydown compared to the Raptor Rush. Both balls were very strong off the spot, but the Primal Rage Evolution produced more length, keeping it from covering as many boards. This motion was very useful as the pattern started to break down. He could stay farther right, see more length, and have just as much recovery downlane compared to the Raptor Rush and Crimson Jackal. When stronger balls got to the pocket and hit flat, this ball pushed a few more feet to drive through the pins a bit
