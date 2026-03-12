Motiv Raptor Pursuit

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Raptor Pursuit
Reviewed:October 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:Aerial Propulsion Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Red / Wine / Gold Pearl
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Core Specs
Name:Affliction V2 Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Raptor Pursuit is the updated version of the Sky Raptor and the Raptor Rush. These bowling balls all use the same Affliction V2 Symmetric core shape as other balls in this line, like the Raptor Reign. The change in this ball comes in the updated coverstock. The Raptor Pursuit features the new Aerial Propulsion Pearl Reactive formulation. It is cleaner than many other pearl shells in the current Motiv line, but it wasn’t quite as long as the Nebula. The quick-revving and large-flaring core shape helps keep this ball from sliding past the breakpoint. We didn’t have enough traction to be able to use the Raptor Pursuit with the box finish on the heavy oil pattern until duller bowling balls had gone down the lane and created some additional friction. After balls like the Forge Fuel and Raptor Reign opened up the lane, the Raptor Pursuit became an option when we needed to create more length and more downlane motion.

Cranker

Cranker had the best reaction with the Raptor Pursuit on the fresh medium oil pattern. He could be as aggressive as he wanted with his release, and the Raptor Pursuit still cleared the front very easily and made a strong move to the pocket when it saw the dry at the end of the pattern. He started by crossing the middle arrow and getting the ball out to board eight downlane. He didn’t have as much length as with the Nebula or the Sigma Tour Pearl, allowing him to start farther left and move deeper with his laydown point as the pattern broke down. Cranker loved the downlane motion and the amount of

Additional Motiv Raptor Pursuit Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.