General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Raptor Pursuit
|Reviewed:
|October 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Aerial Propulsion Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Red / Wine / Gold Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Affliction V2 Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Raptor Pursuit is the updated version of the Sky Raptor and the Raptor Rush. These bowling balls all use the same Affliction V2 Symmetric core shape as other balls in this line, like the Raptor Reign. The change in this ball comes in the updated coverstock. The Raptor Pursuit features the new Aerial Propulsion Pearl Reactive formulation. It is cleaner than many other pearl shells in the current Motiv line, but it wasn’t quite as long as the Nebula. The quick-revving and large-flaring core shape helps keep this ball from sliding past the breakpoint. We didn’t have enough traction to be able to use the Raptor Pursuit with the box finish on the heavy oil pattern until duller bowling balls had gone down the lane and created some additional friction. After balls like the Forge Fuel and Raptor Reign opened up the lane, the Raptor Pursuit became an option when we needed to create more length and more downlane motion.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction with the Raptor Pursuit on the fresh medium oil pattern. He could be as aggressive as he wanted with his release, and the Raptor Pursuit still cleared the front very easily and made a strong move to the pocket when it saw the dry at the end of the pattern. He started by crossing the middle arrow and getting the ball out to board eight downlane. He didn’t have as much length as with the Nebula or the Sigma Tour Pearl, allowing him to start farther left and move deeper with his laydown point as the pattern broke down. Cranker loved the downlane motion and the amount of
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Raptor Pursuit Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Raptor Pursuit vs. Motiv Evoke Mayhem
- Motiv Raptor Pursuit vs. Motiv Forge Fuel
- Motiv Raptor Pursuit vs. Motiv Jackal Ghost V2
- Motiv Raptor Pursuit vs. Motiv Raptor Reign
- Motiv Raptor Pursuit vs. Motiv Sigma Tour Pearl
- Motiv Raptor Pursuit vs. Motiv Supra Sport
- Motiv Raptor Pursuit vs. Motiv Venom Hysteria
To compare the Motiv Raptor Pursuit to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Raptor Pursuit Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.