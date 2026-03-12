General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Guru Oracle Pearl
|Reviewed:
|June 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C+ Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Guru Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.503
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
Radical’s Guru Oracle Pearl shares the Guru Asymmetric core shape with the Guru Oracle. The big changes are to the coverstock and the surface preparation on this new release. Instead of a 500/2000 SiaAir finish on a solid coverstock, this ball is finished with Factory Compound and uses the very responsive HK22C+ Pearl coverstock. These changes make this ball a much better option on medium conditions, whereas the Guru Oracle excelled on heavier oil patterns. The changes to the cover and the box finish make this ball much more skid/flip in shape compared to the earlier, smoother motion of the original Guru Oracle. We really liked the ball, as it allowed us to play multiple angles across our patterns, showcasing its versatility. Our bowlers’ rev rates dictated which part of the lane was best to play for them, but they were all able to move around pretty easily, especially on our medium oil pattern.
Cranker
Cranker had a large amount of recovery at the breakpoint on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Guru Oracle Pearl. He felt like this ball cleared the front part of the lane very easily, storing tons of energy to make a huge move left when it found the dry. His concerns of seeing some over/under reaction were quickly gone after he missed left and still saw the ball create traction in the midlane. Shots that would leave the bucket or the washout with the Revenge Pearl picked up and dug through the oil easily with the Guru Oracle Pearl. This made it very easy for him to move left at the first sign of the ball over-hooking. When it started to leave the 4 pin, he could move left with confidence, knowing the ball wasn’t going to slide past the breakpoint or
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Radical Guru Oracle Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Guru Oracle Pearl vs. Radical Deep Impact
- Radical Guru Oracle Pearl vs. Radical Evil Eye
- Radical Guru Oracle Pearl vs. Radical Outer Limits Black Hole
- Radical Guru Oracle Pearl vs. Radical Revenge Pearl
- Radical Guru Oracle Pearl vs. Radical Revenge Solid
- Radical Guru Oracle Pearl vs. Radical Vexed
To compare the Radical Guru Oracle Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Guru Oracle Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.