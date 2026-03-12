Radical Guru Oracle Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Guru Oracle Pearl
Reviewed:June 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C+ Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Black / Gold
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Core Specs
Name:Guru Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.503
Diff:0.044
Int. Diff:0.018

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

Radical’s Guru Oracle Pearl shares the Guru Asymmetric core shape with the Guru Oracle. The big changes are to the coverstock and the surface preparation on this new release. Instead of a 500/2000 SiaAir finish on a solid coverstock, this ball is finished with Factory Compound and uses the very responsive HK22C+ Pearl coverstock. These changes make this ball a much better option on medium conditions, whereas the Guru Oracle excelled on heavier oil patterns. The changes to the cover and the box finish make this ball much more skid/flip in shape compared to the earlier, smoother motion of the original Guru Oracle. We really liked the ball, as it allowed us to play multiple angles across our patterns, showcasing its versatility. Our bowlers’ rev rates dictated which part of the lane was best to play for them, but they were all able to move around pretty easily, especially on our medium oil pattern.

Cranker

Cranker had a large amount of recovery at the breakpoint on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Guru Oracle Pearl. He felt like this ball cleared the front part of the lane very easily, storing tons of energy to make a huge move left when it found the dry. His concerns of seeing some over/under reaction were quickly gone after he missed left and still saw the ball create traction in the midlane. Shots that would leave the bucket or the washout with the Revenge Pearl picked up and dug through the oil easily with the Guru Oracle Pearl. This made it very easy for him to move left at the first sign of the ball over-hooking. When it started to leave the 4 pin, he could move left with confidence, knowing the ball wasn’t going to slide past the breakpoint or

Additional Radical Guru Oracle Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.