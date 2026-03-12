Storm Monsoon

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Monsoon
Reviewed:May 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:Reactor Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Plum / Emerald
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Core Specs
Name:Atmos AI
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.042
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

Storm’s new Monsoon uses the Atmos AI core design (2.53″ RG and 0.042″ differential) that was introduced in the Typhoon last fall, paired with a solid version of the Reactor coverstock. This cover has been used previously on other balls in Storm’s Hot lineup, as the Street Rod Solid, MatchMatch Up Solid, and Electrify Solid all used this coverstock. It comes out of the box at a 2000-grit Abralon surface, giving the ball traction early, without causing it to burn up downlane. The dull box finish and decent flare potential allowed us to play on the heavy oil pattern, and it offered a predictable yet strong downlane motion across our test conditions.

Cranker

Cranker’s high rev rate gave him the best reaction on the heavy oil pattern out of our three testers. He could get this ball to recover from where the other two bowlers couldn’t. He was able to start the ball around board 20 with his laydown point, crossing 15 at the arrows, and getting the ball to 10 at the breakpoint. The rough box finish got the ball to pick up enough in the midlane to keep it from getting too far down the lane. He easily saw much more traction than glossy balls like the Rocket AI or the IQ Tour AI. He was farther right than he was with the Bionic, but not as far right as he was with the Phaze II Pearl. The Monsoon was good on the fresh, struggled a bit in the transition, but was good again for him toward the end of the block. When the pattern started to break down and he moved farther left, the higher volume of oil in that part

Storm Monsoon Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Storm Monsoon to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.