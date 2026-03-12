General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Monsoon
|Reviewed:
|May 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reactor Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Plum / Emerald
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Atmos AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
Storm’s new Monsoon uses the Atmos AI core design (2.53″ RG and 0.042″ differential) that was introduced in the Typhoon last fall, paired with a solid version of the Reactor coverstock. This cover has been used previously on other balls in Storm’s Hot lineup, as the Street Rod Solid, Match, Match Up Solid, and Electrify Solid all used this coverstock. It comes out of the box at a 2000-grit Abralon surface, giving the ball traction early, without causing it to burn up downlane. The dull box finish and decent flare potential allowed us to play on the heavy oil pattern, and it offered a predictable yet strong downlane motion across our test conditions.
Cranker
Cranker’s high rev rate gave him the best reaction on the heavy oil pattern out of our three testers. He could get this ball to recover from where the other two bowlers couldn’t. He was able to start the ball around board 20 with his laydown point, crossing 15 at the arrows, and getting the ball to 10 at the breakpoint. The rough box finish got the ball to pick up enough in the midlane to keep it from getting too far down the lane. He easily saw much more traction than glossy balls like the Rocket AI or the IQ Tour AI. He was farther right than he was with the Bionic, but not as far right as he was with the Phaze II Pearl. The Monsoon was good on the fresh, struggled a bit in the transition, but was good again for him toward the end of the block. When the pattern started to break down and he moved farther left, the higher volume of oil in that part
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Storm Monsoon Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Storm Monsoon vs. Storm Bionic
- Storm Monsoon vs. Storm Concept
- Storm Monsoon vs. Storm Ion Max Pearl
- Storm Monsoon vs. Storm Next Factor
- Storm Monsoon vs. Storm Phaze II Pearl
- Storm Monsoon vs. Storm Rocket AI
To compare the Storm Monsoon to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.