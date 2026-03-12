Storm Rocket AI

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Rocket AI
Reviewed:May 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:A1S Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Chrome / Wine
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Core Specs
Name:Booster AI
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Rocket AI is the latest introduction into the Thunder line for Storm. This ball is a Belmo collaboration, featuring his silhouette in the logo. Storm fans will remember the Booster weight block found in the original Rocket, Sky Rocket, and Rocket Ship from 2015 and 2016. As with other balls that have been remade in the last few years, such as the IQ Tour AI, Storm’s Amplified Inertia outer core technology has been integrated into this release. This change lowers the RG slightly from 2.54″ to 2.53″ and raises the differential to 0.048″ from 0.046″ in the original Booster core. The Sky Rocket was the pearl ball in the Rocket line, using R2S Pearl and coming out of the box with Storm’s 1500-grit polished finish. The Rocket AI updates the coverstock to the A1S Pearl veneer, which we’ve seen used on the EquinoX and the Hy-Road 40. This ball is finished with Power Edge, giving it good length and a strong move when it gets to the dry. While our lower rev rate bowlers were able to play straighter on the fresh and have good reactions, we needed to wait until a bit more friction developed in the track area before standing left and opening up the lane became a viable option.

Tweener

Tweener had the best look out of the three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Rocket AI out of the box. He could get straighter with his angles in the front, keeping the ball from having too much length and resulting in a strong move at the breakpoint and back end. He saw a stronger move off the end of the pattern than the Hy-Road 40, with both balls at their box finishes. His balanced speed and rev rate

Additional Storm Rocket AI Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.