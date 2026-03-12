General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Rocket AI
|Reviewed:
|May 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|A1S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Chrome / Wine
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Booster AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Rocket AI is the latest introduction into the Thunder line for Storm. This ball is a Belmo collaboration, featuring his silhouette in the logo. Storm fans will remember the Booster weight block found in the original Rocket, Sky Rocket, and Rocket Ship from 2015 and 2016. As with other balls that have been remade in the last few years, such as the IQ Tour AI, Storm’s Amplified Inertia outer core technology has been integrated into this release. This change lowers the RG slightly from 2.54″ to 2.53″ and raises the differential to 0.048″ from 0.046″ in the original Booster core. The Sky Rocket was the pearl ball in the Rocket line, using R2S Pearl and coming out of the box with Storm’s 1500-grit polished finish. The Rocket AI updates the coverstock to the A1S Pearl veneer, which we’ve seen used on the EquinoX and the Hy-Road 40. This ball is finished with Power Edge, giving it good length and a strong move when it gets to the dry. While our lower rev rate bowlers were able to play straighter on the fresh and have good reactions, we needed to wait until a bit more friction developed in the track area before standing left and opening up the lane became a viable option.
Tweener
Tweener had the best look out of the three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Rocket AI out of the box. He could get straighter with his angles in the front, keeping the ball from having too much length and resulting in a strong move at the breakpoint and back end. He saw a stronger move off the end of the pattern than the Hy-Road 40, with both balls at their box finishes. His balanced speed and rev rate
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Storm Rocket AI Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Storm Rocket AI vs. Storm Bionic
- Storm Rocket AI vs. Storm Concept
- Storm Rocket AI vs. Storm EquinoX Solid
- Storm Rocket AI vs. Storm Hy-Road 40
- Storm Rocket AI vs. Storm Ion Max Pearl
- Storm Rocket AI vs. Storm Next Factor
- Storm Rocket AI vs. Storm Phaze II Pearl
To compare the Storm Rocket AI to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Storm Rocket AI Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.