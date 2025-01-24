General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|IQ Tour AI
|Reviewed:
|March 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Emerald / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|C3 AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.031
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The IQ Tour line sees its introduction to the Amplified Inertia (AI) outer core technology with the release of the IQ Tour AI. As we’ve also seen in the Phaze and Road lines, the change to the outer core slightly decreases the RG and slightly increases the differential as compared to the same core without AI. This IQ Tour release uses a hybrid coverstock for the first time since the IQ Tour Fusion. R2S Hybrid has been used previously on old favorites like the Code Red and the Crossroad. The new IQ Tour AI comes out of the box shined with Storm’s Power Edge polish, giving it good length and a strong move at the breakpoint and back end. It produced more length than other new balls that have been updated with the AI core, such as the Road Warrior and the Phaze AI. We saw this ball respond strongly to the friction, allowing it to be good on the fresh and letting all three bowlers open their angles as the patterns broke down. We needed to remove the Power Edge from the cover to use this ball on our fresh heavy oil pattern, but with the box finish, it was good even on this pattern after balls with surface, like the Ion Max or the PhysiX Blackout, had created a hook spot to give us more recovery.
Cranker
Cranker had a very good look with the IQ Tour AI on the medium oil pattern. He has really liked most of the balls with the C3 weight block, and the IQ Tour AI was no exception. He saw this ball make the corner much harder than previous balls in the IQ Tour line, even those with pearl covers like the Ruby and the
