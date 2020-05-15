A Five-Step Approach for Improving Anything

There are plenty of strategies that you can implement to make your life—and bowling game—better. This article presents a five-step process that you can use for improving just about anything. After learning these five steps and practicing each of them over and over again, they will eventually become unconscious habits. As a Registered Dietitian and a professional bowler, I will present each step first and then list an example related both to your health and to your bowling.

If you are curious about improving your health and bowling game, especially as the New Year approaches, here are the five steps I recommend you take:

Assess your current state; evaluate what you are doing that may or may not be working in your favor. Set goals for where you want to be by a certain time. Decide on a well-rounded plan that you will be able to successfully stick to on a daily basis. Execute the plan. Evaluate the results.

One of the most important points to remember is that when you consistently execute your plan for a long enough time, you are bound to get results. Remember that you don’t need the perfect plan. You just need to decide on a plan and stick to it for long enough so that it gives you appropriate feedback. What I have found is that too many people quit or give up on a certain course of action long before they could accurately assess the results it could have given them.

Step 1: Evaluation

It is important for you to assess where you currently stand in whatever area you wish to improve, fully understanding where you are, where you want to go, and how long might ...