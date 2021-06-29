Bowling Ball FAQs

In my capacity as International Sales Manager for Brunswick, I’m both exposed to all the new technologies and equipment as they are developed and I’m responsible for presenting this information to distributors and consumers alike at trade shows and other events. With an eye toward the consumer side of things, I thought it would be a good idea to answer some of my most frequently asked questions for the readers of Bowling This Month.

With all the bowling balls and information floating around out there, it can be hard to decipher and filter what you really need to make the right choices when it comes to getting new equipment and how to care for it. For many, there’s a certain mystery to the process of bowling ball development that I hope to shed some light on below. Let’s get started with the question on everyone’s lips whenever there is a big wave of new bowling balls released.

With all the bowling balls that are released, especially at the start of the year, how do I narrow down my choices for a new ball?

On average, there are around 100 urethane bowling balls produced every year (remember that reactive resin bowling balls have a urethane base). This doesn’t even count new color additions of entry-level balls like Rhinos, or polyester balls like TZones. There are 11 different major brands and three different manufacturers that dominate the market. Deciding what ball to purchase can be an intimidating experience, but it doesn’t have to be. As I always try to remind people, keep it simple. I believe there are two questions you must start with.

Are you replacing a worn-out ball in your bag?

For this example, we are going to assume that because the ball already made its way into your bag, you like it. Remember, just because a ball is new doesn’t mean it gets a spot in your bag; every ball must earn its way into your ...