In this recurring feature, I’ll be answering questions from Bowling This Month readers, or questions I’ve received from bowlers I work with, that might not require the depth of a full-length article, but that can definitely benefit more than just the person who happened to ask. Think of it as a Dear Abby column for bowlers.

If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so that I can address them in a future article. Please note that I can only answer a few questions each time, so if your question is not answered this month, please be patient and I’ll be sure to address it in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

With respect to the timing of the thumb exiting the ball in relation to the sliding foot, should it happen before the heel, by the ankle, or by the big toe?

Thumb exit is easily one of the most challenging aspects of bowling. When looking at the modern release, there is some variance related to the level of player. High-level amateurs and professional bowlers will have their fingers in the ball well past their toes, with the thumb starting to exit the ball at the ankle or just past it. This depends a little bit on the specifics of the bowler’s release, but as a general rule, the thumb exit should not start before the ankle.

For league bowlers, the goal should be the same, but the key is maximizing the length of time between the thumb exit and the finger exit, while simultaneously having the fingers travel around as much of the ball as possible. This is ...