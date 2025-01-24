Coach, I've Got a Question! - April 2025

In this recurring feature, I answer questions from Bowling This Month readers and bowlers that I work with. If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so I can address them in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

I’m struggling a lot with my ball hitting flat in the pocket. What surface do I need if I’m always leaving flat 10 pins?

I received this question recently and wanted to address it. I’ll answer it as best I can, but it’s also a good opportunity to discuss why this question is so hard to give advice for. When talking to a coach or a pro shop professional, your best chance at getting a quality answer is to ask a quality question.

Asking better questions

There’s an age-old adage that there are no dumb questions, but in my experience as a coach, there are bad ones. A “bad” question is one where you’re not really giving someone the best chance to help you.

In this case, there’s some important information missing:

What surface is the ball currently at? This is the most important piece of the puzzle. A ball that’s hitting flat generally needs less surface, but without a starting point, it’s hard to give an answer more specific than that.

This is the most important piece of the puzzle. A ball that’s hitting flat generally needs less surface, but without a starting point, it’s hard to give an answer more specific than that. What are some details about your game? The unique characteristics of your game will influence the answer to this question. For example, a higher rev rate player might need a more subtle surface adjustment than a more speed-dominant bowler.

The unique characteristics of your game will influence the answer to this question. For example, a higher rev rate player might need a more subtle surface adjustment than a more speed-dominant bowler. What environment are we talking about? When it comes to pin carry, ball surface isn’t the only variable. Knowing about the environment will help narrow down the possible lane play options.

The more information you can give your coach or ball driller, the better the chance that they can help you. Whether it’s regarding a new ball or a specific problem you’re looking to solve, more details make for ...