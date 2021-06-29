Coach, I've Got a Question! - January 2022

Article Contents

  • 1. What makes that bowler so great?
    • 1.1. Internalizing the process
    • 1.2. Bowlers as a sum of their parts
  • 2. When you try to change your fit, how long does it take before you know if it’s...
  • 3. When throwing a few different balls during practice, how do you know which one to...
    • 3.1. Who am I bowling with, and where do they play?
    • 3.2. Where do I like to play? Where is the edge of my comfort zone?
    • 3.3. Does my ball progression give me the options I need if I start with this ball?
  • 4. Have a question?

In this new recurring feature, I’ll be answering questions from Bowling This Month readers, or questions I’ve received from bowlers I work with, that might not require the depth of a full-length article, but that can definitely benefit more than just the person who happened to ask. Think of it as a Dear Abby column for bowlers.

If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so that I can address them in a future article.

What makes that bowler so great?

This is a doozy of a question that I get asked a lot by bowlers who want to improve and who try to look at the “top dog” in their area as a model. In most cases, this is a question posed with genuine, open-hearted desire to improve, but more than once I’ve experienced this question tinged with jealousy, which is a whole different problem. I’ll try to address both.

First, let’s deal with some of the negative feelings that sometimes come with looking at a bowler and wondering why they’re so good. The first thing to do is examine your relationship with that person and your own beliefs:

  • Is there a personal conflict with that bowler, affecting your objectivity?
  • Do you feel the need to compare yourself to others for validation?
  • Is your motivation for improvement external or internal?

For competitive personalities, it is very important to limit comparisons to others and keep them as objective as possible when you do make them. It’s one thing to look at a bowler and hold them up as an example for yourself, but it is another matter entirely to compare yourself to them and to be motivated purely by that external comparison. Rather than the goal being self-improvement, the goal is to be better than them, which are two very different things. Before going any further, be sure that you are approaching this comparison as a learning exercise to find your ...

About Tyrel Rose

Tyrel Rose is Bowling This Month's Director of Content. He is the former Head Coach for Team Canada, with almost 20 years of experience coaching bowlers of all levels. Tyrel is an NCCP Competition Development level and USBC Bronze Certified coach, and a former Canadian National Champion. Follow Tyrel online at his coaching Facebook page.