The BTM Player Profile: Tim Mack

Image credit

If you’re a sports fan, you know that statistics don’t always tell the whole story when evaluating an athlete’s career. Often, it is the space between those numbers that tell more of the story.

If you search online for Tim Mack and only look at his PBA statistics, you are missing the bigger picture. While his run as a PBA professional was solid—competing in 101 events, cashing in over half of them, and making 15 match play appearances—his career on the international bowling scene was nothing short of legendary.

Many younger bowlers know him primarily as a PBA Tour Rep for Storm, but during his bowling career, Mr. Mack picked up more than 70 different titles across 30 countries. Take a moment and let that sink in. Some of the greatest bowlers ever have never even left their home country, yet Tim traveled the globe and often returned home with another championship under his belt. His victories in the 2002 Qatar Open, the 2003 Indonesian International Open, and the 2003, 2004, and 2006 Bahrain Open would all be recognized as PBA Tour titles if won today.

A 2018 USBC Hall of Fame inductee and former member of Team USA, Tim also played college football for the Penn State Nittany Lions. His time on the gridiron likely contributed to the multitude of injuries he’s had over the years, but it is safe to say that he still looks back fondly on ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

The BTM Player Profile: Daria Pajak

By:

The BTM Player Profile: Sean Rash

By:

The BTM Player Profile: Jason Belmonte

By:

The BTM Player Profile: Hope Gramly

By:

Controlling Ball Speed

A practical approach to adjusting ball speed

By:

Chris Hester

About Chris Hester

Chris Hester is a lifelong competitive bowler from the Louisville, Kentucky area. He was a two-time All-American on the Morehead State University bowling team and he competes today in many of the top amateur events throughout the Midwest. Chris served as the Staff Manager for Ebonite International from 2012 until 2019, where he provided support to Ebonite's international amateur staff and collegiate programs.