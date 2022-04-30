The BTM Player Profile: Tim Mack

If you’re a sports fan, you know that statistics don’t always tell the whole story when evaluating an athlete’s career. Often, it is the space between those numbers that tell more of the story.

If you search online for Tim Mack and only look at his PBA statistics, you are missing the bigger picture. While his run as a PBA professional was solid—competing in 101 events, cashing in over half of them, and making 15 match play appearances—his career on the international bowling scene was nothing short of legendary.

Many younger bowlers know him primarily as a PBA Tour Rep for Storm, but during his bowling career, Mr. Mack picked up more than 70 different titles across 30 countries. Take a moment and let that sink in. Some of the greatest bowlers ever have never even left their home country, yet Tim traveled the globe and often returned home with another championship under his belt. His victories in the 2002 Qatar Open, the 2003 Indonesian International Open, and the 2003, 2004, and 2006 Bahrain Open would all be recognized as PBA Tour titles if won today.

A 2018 USBC Hall of Fame inductee and former member of Team USA, Tim also played college football for the Penn State Nittany Lions. His time on the gridiron likely contributed to the multitude of injuries he’s had over the years, but it is safe to say that he still looks back fondly on ...