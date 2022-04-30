In this recurring feature, I’ll be answering questions from Bowling This Month readers, or questions I’ve received from bowlers I work with, that might not require the depth of a full-length article, but that can definitely benefit more than just the person who happened to ask. Think of it as a Dear Abby column for bowlers.

What are the benefits of having a tournament arsenal versus a set of equipment for league play?

There are a lot of variables in this question to unpack, and despite the popularity of the concept of having a tournament arsenal and a league play arsenal, it’s based mostly on a misconception. The idea is that certain balls and layouts that are more effective on sport patterns are less effective on house patterns. This really isn’t true. A well-planned “bag” for a tournament bowler should cover all the reaction shapes you need, including those that would be effective on a house shot. On the other hand, balls chosen with only house shots in mind might not cover all the shapes you need for competing on harder patterns. Of course, this all depends on how many balls you want ...