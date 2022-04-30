In this recurring feature, I answer questions from Bowling This Month readers. If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so I can address them in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

Any tips for bowlers who start in a crouched position? I would like to understand how to improve, as hip and knee problems make my game very erratic if I try to get lower during the approach. I get better balance and repetition if I keep my torso and head at the same height during the approach.

This is a bit of a tricky one because there are several possibilities. First, if you are already starting in a crouched position and then holding that position throughout the approach, this probably isn’t a bad thing.

For most one-handed bowlers who start with a more traditional vertical stance, the goal is to create some forward bend in the first couple of steps and then maintain that position through the release. If you start in that position and are able to maintain it, I don’t think you really need to get any lower.

On the other hand, pain in the hip or knee could indicate that this position is putting too much strain on those joints, and you’d be better off adopting a slightly taller position to alleviate that tension. However, ...