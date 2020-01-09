Fitness Myths Debunked

If you are new to exercise or weight training and don’t know where to start, relying on a Google search can be a bit overwhelming with all of the contradictory and confusing information that is available. Because of this, I really wanted to go back to the basics of health and fitness and debunk some of the misleading information and myths that are out there.

As a bowler, it can be tough to really figure out where to start and determine the safest route to get you to your goals. Sadly, these days there are many public figures and Instagram fitness stars sharing fitness information who may not even have any credentials or degrees in the field. Simply because they “look the part,” they can convince many people that they know what is best for them. I hope that this article can save you some headaches and help get you started on the right track.

Myth #1: Weight training will make you “bulky”

This is one of my favorite myths, and I believe it has stemmed from the sport of bodybuilding. We have all see pictures of bodybuilders and their huge muscles, on both men and women. Because bodybuilders lift weights to achieve those physiques, people automatically associate weight lifting with huge gains in muscle mass.

Some women have been especially fearful of lifting weights and losing their feminine shape. While “strong is the new sexy” and muscles are more widely admired on women now than before, many women don’t wish to have that much muscle mass and think that simply lifting weights will create bulk. The good news is you can lift weight and not look like ...