Spare Shooting: The Art of Filling the Box - Part 2

In the first part of this series, we discussed ball choices, wrist supports, spare releases, and the mental game aspect of spare shooting. In this segment, we will summarize several different spare shooting systems, provide important considerations for each one, and end with some general spare shooting philosophies.

Space does not permit me to discuss each spare shooting system in detail, so wherever possible, links to original sources will be provided. Additionally, since all of these systems are either taught by well-known coaches or have stood the test of time, it is important to note that there is no wrong or right system; there is only what is easiest and most repeatable for you, the bowler.

The 3-6-9 system

This spare system has been around for ages, and there are numerous websites and videos describing how it works. Its essential principle is that spares are converted going cross-alley and that each zone of pins requires a 3 board move in the opposite direction. So, for example, you move 3 boards left to shoot your 3 pins and 9 pins, 6 boards left to shoot your 6 pins, 9 boards left to shoot your 10 pins, and vice versa for left side spares.

I have intentionally left out the obvious question of “move right or left starting from where?” This answer depends on which version of the system you are ...