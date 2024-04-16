With the 2024 PWBA season just around the corner, we were happy to have the opportunity to sit down with the 2017 PWBA Greater Detroit Open champion and 2017 PWBA Rookie of the Year, Daria Pajak.

Daria is coming off a 2023 PWBA season in which she bowled in 10 events and cashed in six, but her reach in the game goes well beyond competing on tour. Her bowling resume also includes an Intercollegiate Team Championship award, a couple of NAIA National Championship awards, and a handful of Polish national championships.

What is the best advice you have received, and who did it come from?

In a seminar given by John Janowicz during my time at Webber International University, he stated, “It is important that we, as bowlers, understand that however we are when we enter the tournament is what it is for the day, and we need to get the best out of it rather than trying to fix our physical games as the game goes on.” I tend to think about it often.

On the flip side, what is the best advice you have given someone else?

This is probably for all the people ...