The PBA has seen its fair share of talented amateur and collegiate stars attempting to make a splash throughout the years, but Sean Rash was able to do something special when he became the first player to win a title after making it into the event through the pre-tournament qualifier round. Not only did he make history that day when he won the 2006 PBA West Virginia Championship, but he would go on to win titles in each of his first four television appearances.

Rash, a three-time Junior Team USA and five-time Team USA member, has won 17 PBA Tour titles, including two major championships, and a PBA Player of the Year award so far in his career. When people talk about the best bowlers in the world, the discussion isn’t complete without mentioning the Anchorage, Alaska native. Let’s learn a bit more about Mr. Rash.

When did you begin bowling?

I was a toddler. Mom and Dad have pictures of me, I believe as young as one or two years old, trying to push it down the lane.

Who was the coach who helped you the most during your path?

I had multiple youth coaches in my YABA days: Robin, Larry, Pat, and Mary. In college, it was Mark Lewis and Gordon Vadakin at Wichita State. With Team USA, I worked with Fred Borden, Jeri Edwards, and Rod Ross. On tour, the reps from Storm and Brunswick have helped me throughout my career.

Do you have a coach who assists you now?

I do not have a physical coach currently on tour. I use my ball reps—Tim Mack, Rob Gotchall, Steve Jacobs, and Jim Callahan—for feedback ...