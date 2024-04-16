24-year-old Hope Gramly has put together an incredible bowling resume in seemingly no time at all. During her college years with the McKendree Bearcats, under the tutelage of Shannon and Brian O’Keefe, Hope was named the 2019 NTCA Division II/III Rookie of the Year and the NTCA Division II Player of the Year in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Along with all of her individual achievements, she was also part of two national championship teams at McKendree.

Hope would then take her talents to the PWBA, and it didn’t take long for her to put everyone on notice. She picked up the 2023 PWBA Rookie of the Year award after cashing in eight of the 10 events she competed in.

Incredibly, this wasn’t her first experience with success in the PWBA. She previously finished third at the 2022 PWBA Pepsi Classic and fifth at the USBC Queens, both as a non-member.

When did you begin bowling?

I started bowling in 2010. I was 10 years old.

Who was the coach who helped you the most along your path?

My dad was mainly my coach. We learned together.

Do you have a coach who assists you now?

Now, I use Bryan O’Keefe (Team USA’s head coach) and my boyfriend, Alec Keplinger, for help with my physical game and lane play.

How often do you practice?

Between stops, every day if I can. When I have more of a break, ...