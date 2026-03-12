Three Quick Things: The Ideal Competition Mindset, Three Keys to Spare Shooting, and Drifting Versus Lateral Movement

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Article Contents

  • 1. What is the ideal competition mindset?
    • 1.1. Confidence
    • 1.2. Composure
    • 1.3. Intensity
    • 1.4. Preparation
  • 2. Three keys to better spare shooting
    • 2.1. Alignment
    • 2.2. Strategy
    • 2.3. Confidence
  • 3. Drifting versus lateral movement
    • 3.1. What about walking to the right (for a righthander)?

In this recurring feature, I’ll be digging into three quick things to help you improve your game. In each installment, I’ll cover one aspect of the mental game, a lane play/tactical issue, and an element of the physical game.

In this edition, we’ll dig into something that goes by many names, but I call it the “ideal competition mindset.” Some call it their performance state, their killer instinct, or the zone. Whatever the name, it’s that perfect mix of intensity and calm, focus and presence that allows you to bowl your best. We’ll also cover my three keys to better spare shooting and why the lateral movement in your approach shouldn’t necessarily be called “drift.”

What is the ideal competition mindset?

Simply put, the ideal competition mindset (ICM) is what unlocks a person’s best performance. There are factors beyond our control that influence the final outcome of any competition, but we are in complete control of our performance mindset.

It is the combination of a person’s level of confidence, composure, intensity, and preparation. Achieving your ICM is not like flicking a switch; it’s more like merging onto a highway. Using routines and habits, elite athletes from every sport are purposeful in how they “zone in” before competition, and each one is different. Reflecting on your best performances can help you identify the specific cues and thought processes that get you there.

Confidence

This might seem pretty straightforward, but it can vary quite a bit. Some people’s best mindset includes an abundance of confidence. For example, walking into the bowling center as if you’ve already won the tournament.

For other players, it might feel more objective or strategic. Their confidence level is high enough that they know if they play to their potential, they’ll be in a position to win. They don’t count ...

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Tyrel Rose

About Tyrel Rose

With over 20 years of coaching experience, Tyrel Rose is a mindset expert and leading authority in the world of bowling. With hundreds of articles published, along with three best-selling books, Tyrel has spent decades inside the minds of elite performers. In addition to his regular Bowling This Month articles, you can find him on Substack, where he applies the lessons from world-level competition to life at work and in the home. Tyrel is currently the head bowling coach for Team Canada.