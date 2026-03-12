General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Infinity Quest Pearl
|Reviewed:
|June 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - EVO Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Blue / Pink
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Infinity
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.521
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Infinity Quest Pearl uses the same Infinity core shape as numerous other balls from Brunswick over the last three years. This core shape was first used in the Infinity, then the Beyond Infinity, and most recently the Infinity Quest. The Infinity Quest Pearl pairs this asymmetrical core shape with the HK22C – EVO Pearl coverstock. This isn’t exactly the same shell as the one on the Strategy, which is HK22C2 – EVO Pearl, so it provides a different motion from this ball. Compared to the Strategy, we had this ball provide easier length through the front and a stronger response to the dry. The cover is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, allowing it to store a ton of energy before it makes its strong left turn toward the pocket. All three bowlers found this motion most useful on the medium oil pattern, and the ball was also very good on the sport pattern once it had been broken down by duller-finished bowling balls.
Cranker
Cranker was able to play his A-game from the start on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Infinity Quest Pearl. The ball was effortless at clearing the front of the lane, retaining its energy and making a very strong move at the end of the pattern. It had lots of length to it, but as long as he got it to the dry toward the outside part of the lane, it wasn’t at risk of sliding past the breakpoint. He had no trouble getting it back from nearly anywhere while the pattern was fresh, using the crisp back ends to get the ball up to the pocket. This ball was much more responsive than the Infinity Quest for him, and it didn’t get forward like that ball did when
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Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl vs. Brunswick Combat Hybrid
- Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl vs. Brunswick Crown 78U
- Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl vs. Brunswick Crown Victory Pearl
- Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl vs. Brunswick Danger Zone
- Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl vs. Brunswick Danger Zone Purple Ice
- Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl vs. Brunswick Infinity Quest
- Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl vs. Brunswick Strategy
To compare the Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.