Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Infinity Quest Pearl
Reviewed:June 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C - EVO Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Blue / Pink
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Core Specs
Name:Infinity
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.521
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.010

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Infinity Quest Pearl uses the same Infinity core shape as numerous other balls from Brunswick over the last three years. This core shape was first used in the Infinity, then the Beyond Infinity, and most recently the Infinity Quest. The Infinity Quest Pearl pairs this asymmetrical core shape with the HK22C – EVO Pearl coverstock. This isn’t exactly the same shell as the one on the Strategy, which is HK22C2 – EVO Pearl, so it provides a different motion from this ball. Compared to the Strategy, we had this ball provide easier length through the front and a stronger response to the dry. The cover is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, allowing it to store a ton of energy before it makes its strong left turn toward the pocket. All three bowlers found this motion most useful on the medium oil pattern, and the ball was also very good on the sport pattern once it had been broken down by duller-finished bowling balls.

Cranker

Cranker was able to play his A-game from the start on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Infinity Quest Pearl. The ball was effortless at clearing the front of the lane, retaining its energy and making a very strong move at the end of the pattern. It had lots of length to it, but as long as he got it to the dry toward the outside part of the lane, it wasn’t at risk of sliding past the breakpoint. He had no trouble getting it back from nearly anywhere while the pattern was fresh, using the crisp back ends to get the ball up to the pocket. This ball was much more responsive than the Infinity Quest for him, and it didn’t get forward like that ball did when

Additional Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.