General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Hazmat Pearl
|Reviewed:
|May 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Semtex Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Blue / White / Cobalt
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hazmat
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.479
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Hammer Hazmat Pearl introduces a pearlized coverstock to the symmetrical Hazmat core. This is the third version of the Hazmat, with the original being a hybrid and the follow-up being a sanded solid. With both previous Hazmat balls now discontinued, the nameplate lives on with this release. This ball uses the HK22-based version of the Semtex Pearl coverstock that was previously seen on the Scorpion Strike. It is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, giving it plenty of length before its very strong turn at the breakpoint. This pearl coverstock makes the Hazmat Pearl the most responsive ball in the Hazmat line so far. Bowlers who like a very strong motion off the dry will really appreciate what this ball offers.
Stroker
Stroker had a very good reaction on the medium oil pattern with the Hazmat Pearl out of the box. He found its downlane motion to be very strong. He needed to move his feet farther left on the fresh compared to where he lined up with the Anger, Scorpion Strike, and Arctic Vibe. Seeing the big recovery at the back end freed up his swing and let him strike frequently on this condition. In addition to all the hook he had when he got the ball going to the right, the glossy finish gave him enough length on shots pulled inside of target to hold the line and stay in the pocket. As more shots went down the lane, he continued to move left with his laydown point, but he still saw the ball recover to the pocket and go through the pins very strongly with the box finish. He could shell-down into an Anger or Arctic Vibe if he wanted to stay straighter up the lane, or he could
