Cultivating the Proper Team Bowling Environment

In this article, we are going to look at the dynamics of team bowling, specifically at the collegiate level. The unique beauty of our sport is that team bowling encompasses both the individual and team aspects of competition. You will no doubt experience lots of team bowling over your career, at different levels, with different people, and with different stakes. For those of you who have either not had much experience competing in a team environment, or who have maybe competed at the high school level in a less competitive environment, this is going to require an adjustment in approach, attitude, and demeanor.

If you are competing (or have competed) at the high school level, your team is probably made up of people you have known for quite a while. As you move on to the collegiate level, you will compete with people from many different locations and backgrounds, which will be an adjustment. Along with that, high school bowling generally takes place on house shots, whereas collegiate bowling is contested on sport patterns of varying lengths, volumes, and ratios. Chances are, if you were or are a serious high school bowler, you have participated in any number of sport bowling tournaments on the local level, as well as perhaps national tournament such as Storm Youth Opens, Teen Masters, Junior Gold, etc. These are all great tournaments, but ...