Eye Got This

Article Contents

  • 1. Does eye tracking training work?
  • 2. Implementing on-lane eye tracking training into your practice
  • 3. Off-lane eye tracking activities and tools
    • 3.1. Tennis ball on a string
    • 3.2. Table tennis paddle and balls
    • 3.3. HECOstix
    • 3.4. STGD Focus Loop
    • 3.5. Senaptec Strobe glasses
    • 3.6. BlazePods
  • 4. Setting up your off-lane training
  • 5. Can mental game training improve time-on-target eye gaze?
  • 6. Conclusion
  • 7. References

Over the past decade, we have seen more and more bowlers perceive the sport in an athletic manner. These athlete-minded bowlers are eating better and integrating sport science methods such as dynamic warm-ups, working out, and cooling down. This trend is particularly evident at the elite college bowling level.

One of the areas of training that isn’t as prevalent in bowling as it should be is eye tracking. As a coach, I am always on the search for training that can yield a possible competitive edge. This was my catalyst to pursue sport science research and better understand training cause and effect sequences informed through science and research. While the term “eye tracking” is more often used as the study of eye movement and focus (particularly as it relates to advertising), it is also simply the movement of your eye as it observes an object in space. For example, an outfielder in baseball “tracks” the flight of a ball hit in his direction in order to make the adjustments necessary to catch it.

The ability to track a bowling ball as it progresses down the lane while interpreting subtle ball motion changes is one of the most important skills a bowler can possess to reach a high level of performance. Tracking proficiency is born out of disciplined training over time, while the interpretation of ball motion change is one that emerges from knowledge and experience. If eye tracking skills are poor, the most knowledgeable athlete will not internalize accurate information to interpret. Accordingly, this article will focus on developing eye tracking skills on and off the ...

About Joe Slowinski

Joe Slowinski, a USBC Gold Coach, is a freelance bowling coach who works with bowlers around the globe. He is the former Director of Bowling at Lincoln Memorial University, where he served as Program Administrator and Head USBC Collegiate Men’s and NCAA Women’s Coach. The Portland, Maine native has served as the Administrative and Men's Head Coach at Webber International University and served for four years as a Master Teaching Professional at the Kegel Training Center. Slowinski is also the former Director of Coaching and Coach Certification for the National Sports Council of Malaysia. He has coached international teams at the World Championships, Pan American Games, South American Games, and European Championships. He was the 2018 NTCA DII/III Coach of the Year and the 2010 NCBCA Men’s College Coach of the Year.