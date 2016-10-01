Improving Your Habits Off the Lanes

I’m often asked, “How do you get and stay healthy in this fast-paced world of drive-thrus, processed fast-food, and convenient food delivery?” My response to this question is usually, jokingly, “Is that all?”

We actually make hundreds of food choices per day. How? Well, to start, you have to say no to every single item in your pantry in the morning, except for the few that you choose for breakfast. Then you have to say no to all of the fast-food restaurants you pass on your way to work, then all of the food items in the break room at work, then the 30+ items in the vending machine, etc. I think you already get the idea, and this is all before lunchtime!

Because you have had to exercise so much of your willpower throughout the course of your day, your willpower weakens and the chances of you making health-conscious decisions toward the end of the day decrease significantly. Have you ever had that happen to you? I sure have, and so have many of my clients.

It can be difficult to make hundreds of food choices per day, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. I am here to shed light on what you can do to overcome all of those unhealthy temptations and either start or continue on your pursuit to optimal health. Just like your bowling, it all starts with mindset.

“A healthy person has a thousand wishes, but a sick person has only one.”

-Indian proverb

Mindset

The first step to achieving optimal health is deciding if it is something valuable to you. Simply reading this article is a sign that you are going in the right direction. It shows that you value your health and desire to learn more as it relates to your ...