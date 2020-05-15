Keeping it Simple Ball Surface Header

Article Contents

  • 1. Bowling ball design
  • 2. The first step of proper ball maintenance
  • 3. The importance of ongoing maintenance
    • 3.1. The league play example
  • 4. Adjusting surface
  • 5. An important practice tip
  • 6. Final thoughts

Today, we are going to cover (pun intended) the surface of the bowling ball. Coverstock design, preparation, and management are the three areas we will be exploring, with a focus on maintaining the life and reaction of the bowling ball. Managing and maintaining the surface of the ball are by far the most important things to understand and utilize, but these things are often the most overlooked.

To start, let’s talk a little bit about the design process.

Bowling ball design

Bowling ball design and creation generally takes anywhere from six to 12 months, and occasionally longer, from the initial inception to the day it arrives on the wall in your local pro shop. It starts when a manufacturer gets their marketing and design teams together and discuss a concept for something new or a continuation of an existing line. In these meetings, they will discuss a variety of things: colors, logos, performance, coverstock, core, promotions, etc. Once a concept is agreed upon, they will pour color samples and test balls, often by hand.

Next, they will pour a small run of bowling balls from the manufacturing facility with different formulations and begin testing performance. They will compare against their own balls and competitors’ equipment. The most important thing that happens in this process is narrowing down the sweet spot of the box finish for the desired target audience. Will it have polish, compound, 2000 grit sand? With basically an unlimited amount of options, this process can be quite tedious, but it’s very important to get it right. Why is this so important? Because that decision will impact most of the balls’ performance for thousands of consumers. (Yes, the surface can and often should be adjusted by the consumer, but we’ll get to that later.) Once these tests—which can often take ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

Layouts: Keeping It Simple

By:

Anatomy of a Bowling Ball Layout

By:

Making the Leap From Recreational to Competitive Bowling – Part 1

Getting started

By:

Choosing Your Bowling Ball Toolbox

Selecting equipment for tournaments

By:

A Guide to Managing Ball Surface

Techniques, general guidelines, and real-world applications

By:

Jordan Vanover

About Jordan Vanover

Jordan Vanover is a BowlU Skill Development coach, USBC Silver-certified coach, and USBC Coaching National Instructor. He was a Product Specialist and Director of Coaching for Turbo 2-N-1 Grips before moving on to Brunswick as a Product Specialist. Jordan is currently Brunswick's International Sales Manager. Aside from his expertise in coaching, he is an IBPSIA Master Instructor and he served two terms on the IBPSIA Board of Directors as Vice President.