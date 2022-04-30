Leading up to the 2022 IBF Bowling World Cup in Australia, Bowling This Month contributor Dean Champ interviewed Australian Rebecca Whiting, winner of the 2019 QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup in Indonesia. The 2022 IBF Bowling World Cup is being hosted at the Suncity Tenpin Bowl, located at Alexandra Headland Queensland, Australia.

Rebecca has been an Australian representative on 13 occasions and this will be her fifth World Cup bowling for Australia. She is a multiple Australian Rankings winner and she is recognized as one of Australia’s best-ever bowlers.

Let’s start with your win at the 2019 QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup in Indonesia. How would you describe that whole experience?

It was such a surreal feeling winning the 2019 World Cup and it took me a very long time to come to terms with the fact that I was now a world champion.

Looking at the history books, Australian women have won the World Cup seven times, placing you second behind the USA women. What does it mean to you to join this list of past Australian champions?

It is truly an honor to join the list of past Aussie World Cup winners. Some days I think I don’t belong alongside them, as they are true legends of our game and have done so much for our sport. They are all people I looked up to as a junior and I wanted to be just like them one day, so I guess I am living a dream now!

With a change to four-person teams for the 2022 IBF Bowling World Cup, what are you ...