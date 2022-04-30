The BTM Player Profile: Diandra Asbaty

This week, I had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Diandra Asbaty. She is a 15-time Team USA member (1999 to 2013) with dozens of international medals to her credit, a two-time World Bowling Writers Female Player of the Year (2006 and 2007), a three-time USOC Athlete of the Year for Bowling (2000, 2003, and 2007), and a member of the World Bowling Writers Hall of Fame.

What year did you first start your bowling journey?

1985.

At this point in your career, what would you consider your biggest win?

The 2012 USBC Queens, but the World Cup and World Championships are up there as well.

Currently, what is your favorite ball in your bag?

Storm Nova.

What about your favorite ball of all time?

Storm Thunder Road.

What is your favorite bowling center?

Diversey River Bowl in Chicago, IL. They painted my mural on the wall there!

Do you have a favorite oil pattern/type/length?

No, I just try and embrace whatever I’m bowling on at the time!

What do you look at/target when you’re on the lanes?

I look at the boards at the arrows.

Who was the coach, or coaches, that helped guide you along your path?

My childhood coach was Dick Tucker. He was just a coach that discovered my sister at our childhood bowling center, Stardust Bowl III, in Dyer, IN, and expressed interest in coaching us. He was the first coach to teach me anything about ...