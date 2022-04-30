the-btm-player-profile-lynda-barnes

When people discuss who the best female bowler of all time is, Lynda Barnes is often part of the conversation. The USBC and World Bowling Writers International Bowling Hall of Fame member is a two-time USBC Queens champion, a 10-time Team USA member who has won numerous gold medals, the 2008 USBC Clash of Champions winner, and she picked up the 2016 BPAA Dick Weber Bowling Ambassador award.

To go along with our recent profile on her husband, Chris Barnes, Lynda Barnes was gracious enough to answer a few questions for us.

How old were you when you first found your way onto the bowling lanes?

It was in 1971, and I was four years old. Mom wouldn’t let me start until I could hold the ball with one hand.

When did you decide that you wanted to dedicate your life to bowling?

In college. I loved bowling with a team, and the idea that I could represent my country made me determined to be the best that I could be.

At this point in your career, what would you consider your biggest win?

In 2008, I won the USBC Clash of Champions against Sean Rash, which was $50,000. ...

