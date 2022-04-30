the-btm-player-profile-chris-barnes

It’s not every day that you get the chance to pick the brain of a legend of the bowling world, but I recently had the chance to sit down and chat with PBA Hall of Fame member Chris Barnes.

Mr. Barnes has picked up 16 PBA career standard titles to go along with three PBA major titles, three PBA50 standard titles, and two PBA50 major titles during his time on tour. He was also named PBA Player of the Year (2007-08) and PBA Rookie of the Year (1998), and he has won the Harry Smith Points Leader award three times (2000, 2008-09, 2010-11).

Chris has to be in the conversation for the most talented player to ever pick up a bowling ball, and I was thrilled to have the chance to sit down and ask him a few questions.

How old were you when you first found your way onto the bowling lanes?

I started when my dad took me at age 6 and joined my first league at 7.

When did you decide to dedicate your life to bowling?

The day I watched Bob Learn, Jr. bowl in front of a packed arena.

At this point in your career, what would you consider your biggest win?

I have said for ...